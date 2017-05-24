Every Marvel movie currently planned

From the MCU to the X-Men universe, Deadpool and beyond, Marvel comics have a hell of a lot of movies on their slate. So many that's it's tricky to actually keep track of what's coming when, who's directing, who's starring and who's the latest to get their own spin-off.
Worry not. Here's your chronological, easy-to-follow guide to every Marvel movie coming your way. And don't worry, we'll keep this updated so you can be sure it'll be topped up with the very latest news, as and when it's announced.
2017
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 release date April 28
Director: James Gunn
Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Glenn Close, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Kurt Russell
The Guardians go up against the mysterious Ayesha and discover the truth about Star-Lord's dad.
Spider-Man: Homecoming release date July 5
Director: Jon Watts
Starring: Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr
Spider-Man is rebooted again, with new Peter Parker Holland facing off against Keaton's villainous Vulture.
Thor: Ragnarok release date October 27
Director: Taika Waititi
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Hopkins, Benedict Cumberbatch
Thor and the Hulk embark on a cross-dimensional adventure, battling the goddess of death and going head-to-head with each other in the gladiatorial ring.
2018
Black Panther release date February 9, 2018
Director: Ryan Coogler
Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Michael B Jordan, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Martin Freeman, Andy Serkis
Marvel takes us on a journey through Wakanda, home of its king and hereditary protector, T'Challa – the Black Panther.
X-Men: New Mutants release date March 2, 2018
Director: Josh Boone
Starring: James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy
Step aside, old mutants. Charles Xavier's newest class of teenage X-Men is on the way.
Avengers: Infinity War release date April 27, 2018
Director: Joe Russo, Anthony Russo
Starring: Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Zoe Saldana, Jeremy Renner, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong
The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy assemble to stop Thanos and his all-mighty Infinity Gauntlet in the biggest superhero movie ever.
Deadpool 2 release date June 1, 2018
Director: David Leitch
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapicic, Karan Soni
Reynolds is back for a second go round with his beloved, foul-mouthed mercenary.
Ant-Man and the Wasp release date June 29, 2018
Director: Peyton Reed
Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña, Michael Douglas
The follow-up to Ant-Man teams Rudd's shrinking hero with Lilly's Hope Van Dyne – aka the Wasp.
Untitled Fox/Marvel Film release date July 6, 2018
Director: TBC
Starring: TBC
X-Men: Dark Phoenix November 2, 2018
An X-men spin-off featuring Jean Grey, imbued with the Phoenix Force and letting her telekinetic powers loose on the world has been announced. Sophie Turner, who played the young Jean Grey in X-Men: Apocalypse, is currently listed to reprise the role – no news yet on which other X-Men will join her.
Untitled Spider-Man/Miles Morales animation release date December 21
Director: Phil Lord, Chris Miller
Starring: TBC
A feature-length animation starring the other Spider-Man, Miles Morales.
2019
Captain Marvel release date March 8, 2019
Director: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck
Starring: Brie Larson
The adventures of US Air Force major Carol Danvers give Marvel its first female-led superhero film (finally).
Untitled Avengers movie release date April 27, 2019
Director: Joe Russo, Anthony Russo
Starring: Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Zoe Saldana, Jeremy Renner, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong
The formerly titled Avengers: Infinity War – Part 2, which is now rumoured to be called Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet, picks up where the battle with Thanos left off.
Untitled MCU movie release date May 1, 2020
Director: TBC
Starring: TBC
Untitled MCU movie release date August 7, 2020
Director: TBC
Starring: TBC
Untitled MCU movie release date November 6, 2020
Director: TBC
Starring: TBC
Unknown release dates
X-Force
Director: TBC
Starring: TBC
Another X-Men spinoff starring the grimmer 'n' grittier black-ops version of the team.
Gambit
Director: TBC
Starring: Channing Tatum
Tatum's much-delayed X-Men spinoff offers a new version of the card-carrying Cajun mutant.
Guardians of the Galaxy 3
Director: James Gunn
Starring: TBC (but probably the core Guardians cast)
Gunn has already signed up for the sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. He's writing the movie again, and expect Gamora, Star-Lord, Rocket, Drax and Groot to be back.
Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.
You Might Also Like
- EastEnders: 31 new spoiler pictures as Mick discovers he's been betrayed and Jack makes a drastic plan
- Emmerdale: 19 new spoiler pictures as Robert devastates Aaron and Tracy makes a big confession
- Coronation Street: 14 new spoiler pictures as Ken's attacker gets caught out and Sarah reports Nathan to the police