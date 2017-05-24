Every Marvel movie currently planned

Rosie Fletcher
Photo credit: Fox/Sony / Disney

From Digital Spy

From the MCU to the X-Men universe, Deadpool and beyond, Marvel comics have a hell of a lot of movies on their slate. So many that's it's tricky to actually keep track of what's coming when, who's directing, who's starring and who's the latest to get their own spin-off.

Worry not. Here's your chronological, easy-to-follow guide to every Marvel movie coming your way. And don't worry, we'll keep this updated so you can be sure it'll be topped up with the very latest news, as and when it's announced.

2017

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 release date April 28

Photo credit: Disney

Director: James Gunn

Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Glenn Close, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Kurt Russell

The Guardians go up against the mysterious Ayesha and discover the truth about Star-Lord's dad.

Spider-Man: Homecoming release date July 5

Photo credit: Sony / Marvel Studios

Director: Jon Watts

Starring: Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr

Spider-Man is rebooted again, with new Peter Parker Holland facing off against Keaton's villainous Vulture.

Thor: Ragnarok release date October 27

Photo credit: Marvel Studios

Director: Taika Waititi

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Hopkins, Benedict Cumberbatch

Thor and the Hulk embark on a cross-dimensional adventure, battling the goddess of death and going head-to-head with each other in the gladiatorial ring.

2018

Black Panther release date February 9, 2018

Photo credit: Marvel Studios

Director: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Michael B Jordan, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Martin Freeman, Andy Serkis

Marvel takes us on a journey through Wakanda, home of its king and hereditary protector, T'Challa – the Black Panther.

X-Men: New Mutants release date March 2, 2018

Photo credit: Marvel Comics

Director: Josh Boone

Starring: James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy

Step aside, old mutants. Charles Xavier's newest class of teenage X-Men is on the way.

Avengers: Infinity War release date April 27, 2018

Photo credit: Marvel Studios

Director: Joe Russo, Anthony Russo

Starring: Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Zoe Saldana, Jeremy Renner, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong

The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy assemble to stop Thanos and his all-mighty Infinity Gauntlet in the biggest superhero movie ever.

Deadpool 2 release date June 1, 2018

Photo credit: 20th Century Fox

Director: David Leitch

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapicic, Karan Soni

Reynolds is back for a second go round with his beloved, foul-mouthed mercenary.

Ant-Man and the Wasp release date June 29, 2018

Photo credit: Marvel Studios

Director: Peyton Reed

Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña, Michael Douglas

The follow-up to Ant-Man teams Rudd's shrinking hero with Lilly's Hope Van Dyne – aka the Wasp.

Untitled Fox/Marvel Film release date July 6, 2018

Director: TBC

Starring: TBC

X-Men: Dark Phoenix November 2, 2018

Photo credit: 20th Century Fox

An X-men spin-off featuring Jean Grey, imbued with the Phoenix Force and letting her telekinetic powers loose on the world has been announced. Sophie Turner, who played the young Jean Grey in X-Men: Apocalypse, is currently listed to reprise the role – no news yet on which other X-Men will join her.

Untitled Spider-Man/Miles Morales animation release date December 21

Photo credit: Marvel Comics

Director: Phil Lord, Chris Miller

Starring: TBC

A feature-length animation starring the other Spider-Man, Miles Morales.

2019

Captain Marvel release date March 8, 2019

Photo credit: Getty Images / Marvel Comics

Director: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck

Starring: Brie Larson

The adventures of US Air Force major Carol Danvers give Marvel its first female-led superhero film (finally).

Untitled Avengers movie release date April 27, 2019

Photo credit: Marvel Studios

Director: Joe Russo, Anthony Russo

Starring: Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Zoe Saldana, Jeremy Renner, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong

The formerly titled Avengers: Infinity War – Part 2, which is now rumoured to be called Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet, picks up where the battle with Thanos left off.

Untitled MCU movie release date May 1, 2020

Director: TBC

Starring: TBC

Untitled MCU movie release date August 7, 2020

Director: TBC

Starring: TBC

Untitled MCU movie release date November 6, 2020

Director: TBC

Starring: TBC

Unknown release dates

X-Force

Photo credit: Marvel Comics

Director: TBC

Starring: TBC

Another X-Men spinoff starring the grimmer 'n' grittier black-ops version of the team.

Gambit

Photo credit: Getty / Dominique Charriau / Marvel Comics

Director: TBC

Starring: Channing Tatum

Tatum's much-delayed X-Men spinoff offers a new version of the card-carrying Cajun mutant.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Photo credit: Marvel Studios

Director: James Gunn

Starring: TBC (but probably the core Guardians cast)

Gunn has already signed up for the sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. He's writing the movie again, and expect Gamora, Star-Lord, Rocket, Drax and Groot to be back.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like