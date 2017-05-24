Every Marvel movie currently planned

From Digital Spy

From the MCU to the X-Men universe, Deadpool and beyond, Marvel comics have a hell of a lot of movies on their slate. So many that's it's tricky to actually keep track of what's coming when, who's directing, who's starring and who's the latest to get their own spin-off.

Worry not. Here's your chronological, easy-to-follow guide to every Marvel movie coming your way. And don't worry, we'll keep this updated so you can be sure it'll be topped up with the very latest news, as and when it's announced.

2017

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 release date April 28

Director: James Gunn

Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Glenn Close, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Kurt Russell

The Guardians go up against the mysterious Ayesha and discover the truth about Star-Lord's dad.

Spider-Man: Homecoming release date July 5

Director: Jon Watts

Starring: Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr

Spider-Man is rebooted again, with new Peter Parker Holland facing off against Keaton's villainous Vulture.

Thor: Ragnarok release date October 27

Director: Taika Waititi

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Hopkins, Benedict Cumberbatch

Thor and the Hulk embark on a cross-dimensional adventure, battling the goddess of death and going head-to-head with each other in the gladiatorial ring.

2018

Black Panther release date February 9, 2018

Director: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Michael B Jordan, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Martin Freeman, Andy Serkis

Marvel takes us on a journey through Wakanda, home of its king and hereditary protector, T'Challa – the Black Panther.

X-Men: New Mutants release date March 2, 2018

Director: Josh Boone

Starring: James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy

Step aside, old mutants. Charles Xavier's newest class of teenage X-Men is on the way.

Avengers: Infinity War release date April 27, 2018

