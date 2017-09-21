Evangeline Lilly wears full Ant-Man and the Wasp outfit

From Digital Spy

Evangeline Lilly has been spotted in full Wasp costume in Atlanta while filming Marvel's upcoming movie Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Similar to Ant-Man's (Paul Rudd) get-up in the original film, Evangeline's wardrobe features body armour, electronic wrist bands, metallic headgear and, of course, a tight-fitting suit.

Last month, the former Lost star revealed the first look at her character Hope van Dyne in the Wasp suit without her helmet in celebration of what would have been legendary Marvel Comics artist/writer Jack Kirby's 100th birthday.

"I am honoured to be on set today playing #TheWasp on what would be Jack Kirby's 100th birthday," she tweeted.

The stage was set for Hope van Dyne to become the Wasp at the end of the first Ant-Man movie, when her father Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) revealed that he'd secretly designed a crime-fighting costume for her.

Hope is the second generation Wasp in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with her mother Janet having seemingly died in action while operating as the first incarnation of the micro-superhero.

We caveat with "seemingly died" because it was announced at Comic-Con International back in July that Michelle Pfeiffer will be portraying Janet in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Marvel will release Ant-Man and the Wasp on Friday, June 29, 2018 in the UK and July 6, 2018 in the US.

