Evangeline Lilly Reveals First Look at the Wasp in ‘Ant-Man’ Sequel

Actress Evangeline Lilly gave fans a first look on Monday at the Wasp’s superhero costume in Marvel Studios’ upcoming sequel “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”





Lilly shared the photo on Twitter, and noted that Monday also would have been the 100th birthday of Jack Kirby. Kirby was a renowned comic book creator credited, with Stan Lee, with inventing some of today’s most popular characters including Iron Man, the Hulk, Thor, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men, along with Ant-Man and the Wasp. Kirby died of heart failure in 1994.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” takes place after the events of “Captain America: Civil War,” and will feature Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas reprising their roles as current Ant-Man Scott Lang and Hank Pym, respectively. At San Diego Comic-Con last month, Marvel Studios announced that Michelle Pfeiffer will play the role of Pym’s long-lost wife Janet van Dyne.

The character’s first appearance was in “Tales to Astonish #44” in 1963 as Janet van Dyne, the wife of the original Ant-Man Hank Pym. Lilly’s character Hope van Dyne, the daughter of Hank and Janet , was teased as the Wasp during the post-credits scene of “Ant-Man.”

Peyton Reed will return to direct the sequel to his 2015 “Ant-Man.” “Ant-Man and the Wasp” will release in theaters on July 6, 2018.