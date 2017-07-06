Errol Morris on New Docu 'The B-Side,' About Photographer Elsa Dorfman: 'I've Always Seen Her as a Major Artist'

On the surface, The B-Side may look like a B-movie in Errol Morris‘s filmography. Clocking in at just 76 minutes and focusing on a single subject — the life and career of portrait photographer Elsa Dorfman — the movie isn’t as expansive or intensive a documentary experience as past Morris-directed features such as his groundbreaking 1988 true crime tale, The Thin Blue Line, or his Oscar-winning 2003 portrait of Vietnam-era U.S. Defense Secretary Robert S. McNamara, The Fog of War. But The B-Side‘s simplicity is also its chief virtue: As longtime friends Morris and Dorfman talk, they create an intimate space that allows for thoughtful ruminations on mortality, photography, and the impermanence of memory. The grade-A doc, which opened in limited release on June 30, made a lasting impression on us, earning it a place on Yahoo Movies’ list of the 21 best movies of 2017 so far.

The film’s title comes from a key piece of Dorfman’s artistic process: every client who sits in front of her large-format Polaroid camera is given a choice of two pictures. They leave with one, and the other, which the photographer calls a “B-Side,” goes into her personal archive, which houses pictures of notable creative types such as Bob Dylan and Allen Ginsberg. Yahoo Movies spoke with Morris about what it means to own a picture — or film footage — of someone else, how interviewing serial killer Ed Gein was a formative experience in his career as a filmmaker and author, and the 20th anniversary of his documentary Fast, Cheap, & Out of Control.

As we see in the film, Elsa Dorfman keeps all of her “B-Sides” in her home and office. You must have a library of outtakes and unused material from past films — where do you store your own B-Sides?

I have so many projects that never got made, I suppose you might think of them as B-Sides. For Elsa, she came to call the rejected photographs a B-side, and the irony, of course, is that the B-Sides are often the better photographs. Which is really interesting: Why do we pick one photograph over another as being somehow better? But the term has all kinds of resonance, because Elsa tells us that she never got her due as a photographer. She was always an also-ran, never a gallery [artist], and never [received] acknowledgement as a serious photographer. That’s something that I hope the movie helps remedy, because I’ve always seen her as a major artist.

What interests me about the film is the idea of ownership: Elsa owns a piece of her clients’ lives in the form of these pictures, and you own the outtakes of projects that didn’t move forward. How does that make you feel, knowing that you, in a sense, own a little piece of your subjects’ lives?

It’s strange. That’s [the process] of making a movie about someone; you change your life, you change their life. And it clearly is a way of reflecting back on the past. The Fog of War, for me, is a way of thinking about Robert S. McNamara, and reflecting on my relationship with him, and about the history that we’ve both been a part of. Elsa told me very early on, “If you don’t like a photograph, look at it in 10 years. Look at it in 15 or 20 or 25 years.” The McNamara who was in front of my camera — as opposed to the man I demonstrated against in the 1960s — is endlessly fascinating to me. I had come to know him. Was he a different person than he was at the time of the war in Vietnam?

I have thought quite often, and I think this idea comes from Elsa, of stopping time. She tells us [in the film] it’s about nailing down the “now,” but then she reminds us that nailing down the now is impossible. The now is fleeing in front of us, it’s racing on. And that, too, has made me think a lot about photography. The dream of somehow [ensuring] that the past doesn’t escape us altogether. That there can be some remnant, some residue of what’s gone before. And also a sense of loss. My most optimistic notion about my own film is that it’s a kind of elegy for the past where photography plays a very central role.

