New War for the Planet of the Apes trailer is here to rock your world

The Apes mean business in ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’, and this final trailer shows it’s not monkey business, either.

The final trailer for ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ paints a grim picture of the future of our planet at least, if the Apes eventually do rise up. Taking the war personally, Caesar intends to finish what the humans started.

No more monkeying around.

‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ is the third (and final) instalment in the rebooted ‘Planet of the Apes’ trilogy and it’s going to be an explosive finale, as Caesar (Andy Serkis) brings the war to the humans.

Even though they never wanted to fight in the first place.

“We are not savages,” explains Caesar. “Apes fight only to survive.”

Caesar and his apes are forced into a conflict with an army of humans, led by the ruthless Colonel (played by Woody Harrelson). And after taking unimaginable losses, the apes aren’t just fighting them off – they’re out for revenge.

As you can see from the cool, final trailer, it’s packed full of action.

And interestingly, it seems the Colonel has found a way to enslave the apes to do his bidding at least, for the time being. But I get the feeling his ruthless plans will only end up backfiring.

And when Caesar brings the fight to him, it’s going to be one hell of a match up.

“As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet,” says the official synopsis.

Who will prevail? Well, it looks as though it’s the end for mankind.

‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ stars Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, and Judy Greer.

Matt Reeves directed the film based on a script he co-wrote with Mark Bomback.

‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ heads to cinemas on 14 July 2017.

