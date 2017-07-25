The Emoji Movie gets heat for The Handmaid's Tale spoof

From Digital Spy

The Emoji Movie has drawn criticism online for an ill-conceived and now-deleted tweet spoofing The Handmaid's Tale.

The tweet, which was originally sent on July 21, featured an emoji wearing a handmaid's robe and hat. It read: "A Smartphone Original: The Emoji's Tale."

It was captioned: "Blessed be the Emoji."

Although the tweet has now been deleted, it looks like it was online for a couple of days, and there's yet to be any official comment on the matter.

Digital Spy has reached out to the movie's reps.

Naturally, people reacted to the "tasteless" post, with one tweeting: "Oh you've got jokes on the subjugation, rape and societal betrayal of women! Can't wait to take my kids!"

