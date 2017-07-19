Emma Watson launches appeal to find ‘meaningful’ lost jewellery

Emma Watson has put out a plea to trace the whereabouts of three “meaningful” rings that she lost on Sunday while at a London hotel.

The Harry Potter and Beauty And The Beast actress shared a message with her fans on social media, explaining that she left the items of jewellery in a locker after an afternoon at the hotel’s spa and that security were unable to retrieve them when she later realised she was without them.

Watson, 27, said that one of the rings was a gift from her mother on her 18th birthday, describing it as a “special possession” that she wears every day.

She set up an email account for people to contact if they find the rings, and the movie star has offered an unspecified reward for information leading to their return.

On her Facebook page, Watson wrote to her nearly 35 million followers: “Reward for information leading to the return of rings lost Sunday 16th July at Mandarin Oriental Spa, London.

“On Sunday afternoon I went for a treatment at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Spa in Hyde Park, London. Before my appointment I removed 3 silver rings from my fingers and put them in the safe inside the locker. When I left, I forgot to take my rings from the safe.

“When I got home I realised the rings were not on my hands and I called the spa, but at this time the spa was closed. Security checked the safe and said there was nothing in it but that the spa would be open again in the morning and they could speak to them then and see if they had them or if anyone had handed them in.”

She said they are now “missing”, adding: “Were these just any rings I could accept this, but one of the them was a gift from my Mum. She bought it the day after I was born and wore it for 18 years, never taking it off, and then gave it to me for my 18th birthday.

“I wear this ring everyday, it is my most meaningful and special possession.”

She said she “cannot express how much it would mean if they came back to me” after asking for visitors at the hotel on Sunday afternoon who may have “accidentally picked them up” to get in touch.

Along with her post, Watson shared pictures of the rings on her fingers, three silver bands in different styles.