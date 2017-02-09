Emma Watson, Tom Hanks, John Boyega in New Trailer for 'The Circle': Just Say 'Know'?

“I am a believer in the perfectibility of human beings,” says Tom Hanks’ tech-company mogul at the start of the second trailer for The Circle, and, well, if that doesn’t immediately mark him as evil, I don’t know what might. Of course, his dark side becomes more apparent throughout the course of this spot for the film (an adaptation of Dave Eggers’ novel), which concerns a young new employee (Emma Watson) at an Apple-by-way-of-Google-by-way-of-Facebook silicon valley titan known as “The Circle.” There, she’s introduced to the wonders of modern interconnectivity…which, as you might guess, comes with Big Brother-esque danger signs, as well.

Looking to hit some oh-so-timely buttons, The Circle will find Watson’s newbie becoming first entranced, and then terrified, by the techno-wonders promoted by her employer and its Steve Jobs-like guru (Hanks). While being watched 24/7 might, in theory, sound like a way to bring the world closer together, Watson’s protagonist quickly learns that, in practice, it’s more than a bit creepy — and for reasons far greater than her bosses’ prying into her father’s (Bill Paxton) multiple sclerosis.

With the aid of her co-worker (John Boyega), Watson will defend privacy when The Circle — also featuring Karen Gillan as another of Watson’s co-workers, Ellar Coltrane as her disapproving boyfriend, and Patton Oswalt as Hanks’ right-hand man — takes control of cinema screens on April 28.

