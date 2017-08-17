Emma Stone tops Jennifer Lawrence as Hollywood's highest-paid actress

Emma Stone has dethroned Jennifer Lawrence as Hollywood’s highest-paid actress.

And it’s largely thanks to her starring role in the blockbusting screen musical – and Oscar-winner – ‘La La Land’, which made $445 million at the box office.

Stone made $26 million (£20.2 million) in the last 12 months, meaning that she tops the list of high-earners, as compiled by Forbes.

Last year, Stone didn’t even make it into the top 10, with her $10 million haul, but has now seen her earnings rocket by 160%.

Stone has been vocal about the pay gap between men and women in Hollywood in the past, telling Out magazine only last month that her male co-stars have taken pay cuts to ensure equality.

“That’s something they do for me because they feel it’s what’s right and fair,” she said.

“That’s something that’s also not discussed, necessarily — that our getting equal pay is going to require people to selflessly say, ‘That’s what’s fair.’”

Lawrence made $24 million (£18.6 million) in the same period, dropping to third place.

Jennifer Aniston slipped into the second place slot, with earnings of $25.5 million (£19.8 million), but thanks to lucrative endorsement deals with brands like Smartwater and Emirates, rather than for her acting work over the last year.

Elsewhere, Emma Watson is the only British actress to land in the top 10 (with $14 million – £10.8 million – made last year), while Melissa McCarthy, who was second place last year, is now in at number four, with $18 million (£14 million) in earnings.

Here’s the top 10 in full:

Emma Stone ($26 million) Jennifer Aniston ($25.5 million) Jennifer Lawrence ($24 million) Melissa McCarthy ($18 million) Mila Kunis ($15.5 million) Emma Watson ($14 million) Charlize Theron ($14 million) Cate Blanchett ($12 million) Julia Roberts ($12 million) Amy Adams ($11.5 million)

The cumulative total is down this year, however, from $205 million made by the top 10 in 2016, to $172.5 million made this year.

Elsewhere, four women broke the $20 million barrier last year, while only three did this year.

