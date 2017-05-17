Emma Stone and Steve Carrell hit the tennis court in first Battle of the Sexes trailer

Staunch advocate for women in sports, Billy Jean King was a pioneer for equality.

Hustler, gambler, and jobbing tennis pro Bobby Riggs, not so much.

Bringing their famous ‘Battle of the Sexes’ contest – in which the 55-year-old Riggs challenged the then 27-year-old champion King to an exhibition match in 1973 – is Emma Stone and Steve Carrell.

And this is the first trailer, bringing the pair together for the fateful clash.

With Riggs as the showman with a flair for creating endless publicity, and Billie Jean eager to teach him a lesson, the stage was set for the three sets in Houston, Texas.

It was watched by a worldwide audience of more than 90 million people, and up until 2012 had the largest crowd ever to watch a live tennis match – at just over 30,000.

Helmed by husband and wife directing team Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, of ‘Little Mis Sunshine’ fame, and also starring Angela Riseborough, Sarah Silverman, Bill Pullman and Alan Cumming, it’s due out in the UK on November 24.

