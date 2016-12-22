Emma Stone Says She's Had Her Improvised On-Set Jokes Given to Male Co-Stars

Emma Stone is currently lighting up the screen — and generating serious Oscar buzz — in Damien Chazelle’s Hollywood-adoring musical La La Land. And while she shares considerable chemistry with her co-star Ryan Gosling in the new hit song-and-dance film, the actress now confesses in a new profile in Rolling Stone, which features her on the cover, that in the past she’s had to be careful what she says on set, lest her funniest quips be handed to her male colleagues.

Related: Which 2016 Films Pass (or Flunk) the Sexism Test?

Stone, 28, reveals that her movie-making experiences have sometimes been colored by sexism, and that the result of such treatment has been a greater wariness to voice her opinions or to deliver off-the-cuff remarks while filming.

“I hesitate to make it about being a woman, but there have been times when I’ve improvised, they’ve laughed at my joke and then given it to my male co-star. Given my joke away. Or it’s been me saying, ‘I really don’t think this line is gonna work,’ and being told, ‘Just say it, just say it, if it doesn’t work we’ll cut it out’ — and they didn’t cut it out, and it really didn’t work!”

Related: Mila Kunis Pens Essay on Hollywood Sexism, And How It Has Threatened Her Career

While Stone doesn’t reveal the projects on which this took place, it’s a depressing — if not altogether surprising — revelation about the continued unequal gender standards that exist in Hollywood (and elsewhere). You can read the rest of Stone’s thoughts at Rolling Stone, and check out her vocal and foot-tapping skills in La La Land, which expands into theaters nationwide beginning this Friday.

‘La La Land’: Watch a trailer: