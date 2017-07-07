Emma Stone reveals male stars have taken pay cuts so that she would be paid fairly

Stone… has said her male co-stars have taken pay cuts so that she gets paid correctly – Credit: AP

In another depressing story highlighting the gender pay disparity in Hollywood, Emma Stone has revealed that male co-stars have taken pay cuts in order to ensure that she would be paid fairly.

The made the revelation during an interview with Out magazine.

“In my career so far, I’ve needed my male co-stars to take a pay cut so that I may have parity with them,” she said.

“And that’s something they do for me because they feel it’s what’s right and fair, so that’s something that’s also not discussed, necessarily – that our getting equal pay is going to require people to selflessly say, ‘That’s what’s fair’.”

Aptly, the interview took place around her latest movie, ‘The Battle of the Sexes’, the new comedy-drama which tells the story of the infamous tennis match of the same name in 1973, in which Billie Jean King, played by Stone, took on former champ Bobby Riggs, played by Steve Carell, in an exhibition game.

(Credit: Out Magazine) More

The movie also explores King’s relationship with Marilyn Barnett, played by Andrea Riseborough in the film, her secretary who later became her lover.

In the 70s, King herself threatened to boycott the US Open over pay disparity between male and female players.

Stone added: “If my male co-star, who has a higher quote than me but believes we are equal, takes a pay cut so that I can match him, that changes my quote in the future and changes my life. And this is Billie Jean’s feminism, and I love it – she is equality, man: equality, equality, equality.

“It’s not about, ‘Women are this and men are that.’ It is, ‘We are all the same, we are all equal, we all deserve the same respect and the same rights.’

“And that’s really what I’ve been so grateful for with male co-stars – when I’ve been in a similar-size role in films, and it’s been multiple people who have been really incredible and said, ‘That’s what I want to do. That’s what’s fair and what’s right’.”

‘The Battle of the Sexes’ is due out in the UK on October 20.

Read more

Stan Lee is technically the highest-grossing actor of all time

The Batman director promises ‘very emotional’ movie

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle trailer arrives



