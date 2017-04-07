Emma Stone Responds to 'La La Land' Prom-posal Video

Emma Stone wrote a letter to the high school student who filmed a La La Land–inspired prom-posal, asking the actress to go to prom with him.

Jacob Staudenmaier read Stone’s response to him on Good Morning America.

“JACOB, thanks for making the greatest proposal I’ve ever received,” reads Stone’s letter. “I can’t tell you what an honor that was and how much I smiled through that entire beautifully orchestrated video. I’m in London working, but I hope you have the best time at prom, and I’m grateful you thought of me. THANK YOU. P.S. I do see Gosling around the eyes. Love, Emma.”

Jacob Staudenmaier’s YouTube prom-posal to Emma Stone:

Staudenmaier has been told by friends that he resembles Ryan Gosling in Remember the Titans and he mentioned it in his prom version of La La Land‘s dancing-on-the-freeway opener “Another Day of Sun.” He told the GMA team that he has seen La La Land three times and appreciated watching Stone “killing it” in the film.

He was inspired by a former student from his high school who asked Miley Cyrus to prom a few years ago. “Being an aspiring filmmaker I knew I had to be big and ambitious with it,” he said, of his prom-posal.

Damien Chazelle Explains Why (and How) He Glamorized L.A. Traffic in Buzzy ‘La La Land’ Opening Scene:

