Emma Stone to attend Battle Of The Sexes premiere at BFI London Film Festival

Oscar winner Emma Stone and Steve Carell will premiere their new film Battle Of The Sexes at the BFI London Film Festival.

The movie tells the story of the tennis match between champion Billie Jean King, played by Stone, and her opponent Bobby Riggs, played by Carell.

Billed as the Battle of the Sexes, the televised match, held at the Houston Astrodome, was viewed by an estimated 90 million people around the world.

The film will receive its European premiere on October 7 as the American Express Gala at the London Film Festival.

Stone, who won a best actress Oscar for La La Land, and her co-stars Andrea Riseborough and Elisabeth Shue are expected to attend alongside directors Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton, and King herself.

Billie Jean King

Christian Colson, the producer of the film, said: “Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton, together with our exceptional ensemble led by Emma Stone and Steve Carell, have brought Simon Beaufoy’s richly textured screenplay joyously to life and I can’t wait to share the film with my fellow Londoners at LFF.”

Clare Stewart, director of the film festival, added: “We are delighted that Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton’s Battle Of The Sexes will be this year’s American Express Gala.

“This playful, funny and moving film is a rousing tribute to Billie Jean King, whose impact on gender politics was as powerful as her legendary forehand.”

Billie Jean King at Wimbledon in 1973

Battle Of The Sexes will be released in UK cinemas on November 24.

The BFI London Film Festival will open on October 4 with the European premiere of Andy Serkis’s directorial debut Breathe. It will run to October 15.

The full programme will be announced on August 31.