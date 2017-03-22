Emma Stone as Billie Jean King vs. Steve Carell as Bobby Riggs: Fall Release for 'Battle of the Sexes'

Emma Stone as Billie Jean King and Steve Carell as Bobby Riggs in ‘Battle of the Sexes’ (Photo: Fox Searchlight)

By Ashley Lee, The Hollywood Reporter

Fox Searchlight has set a date for Battle of the Sexes.

The ripped-from-the-headlines story of the 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs — starring Emma Stone and Steve Carell — will hit theaters Sept. 22. It is set to open opposite Lionsgate’s firefighting drama Granite Mountain and Warner Bros.’ animated Lego Movie spinoff Ninjago.

Alan Cumming, Andrea Riseborough, Elizabeth Shue, Austin Stowell, and Sarah Silverman round out the cast of the Simon Beaufoy-penned dramedy, directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris.

Battle of the Sexes recounts the showdown between world No. 1 women’s tennis player King and retired men’s champ and serial hustler Riggs that became one of the most-watched televised sporting events of all time. The match sparked a global conversation on gender equality, spurring on the feminist movement, while King and Riggs fought more personal and complex battles — King with her sexuality and her plight for equal pay, and Riggs with protecting his reputation while reliving his glory days.

Watch a clip from ‘American Masters’ profile of Billie Jean King:

Read More from THR: