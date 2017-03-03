Emily Blunt's First Photo as Magical Nanny in 'Mary Poppins Returns': Compare Her Look to Julie Andrews in '64

It’s been 53 years since Julie Andrews charmed audiences as the umbrella-floating nanny in Mary Poppins, and in the years since, the character’s been resurrected for a Broadway musical and was at the heart of Disney’s behind-the-making-of-the-movie drama Saving Mr. Banks. Nonetheless, the British nanny has never had a full-on sequel. That’s all about to change, however, courtesy of director Rob Marshall and star Emily Blunt’s forthcoming Mary Poppins Returns — and those waiting to see how well Blunt fits into Andrews’ considerable shoes need wait no longer, as Disney’s first picture of the actress in costume has finally arrived (see it above).

Related: ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Production Begins in U.K.

Our initial look at Blunt in the Poppins role sees her returning to the Banks’ home on Cherry Tree Lane in a blue coat and flowery maroon hat. Though her face is partially obscured, the glimpse puts across the idea that Blunt will be sporting roughly the same style as her predecessor, albeit with some more modern flourishes. Her hat, for instance, is far more stylish than the white-flower-adorned one that Poppins famously wore in the 1964 original (see below). Her coat, meanwhile, boasts a more elaborate multi-tiered design than Andrews’ more straightforward fashion. At least her bag seems largely unchanged — and, for now, there’s no sign of Andrews’ scarf, red bowtie, or the black umbrella that helps her get from here to wherever-she’s-from and back again in the ’64 original.

A Mary Poppins comparison: Julie Andrews in 1964, Emily Blunt today (Photo: Everett/Disney) More

Mary Poppins Returns will be based on some of author P.L. Travers’ seven subsequent novels in the series, and will take place in 1930s London, where her former charges Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane (Emily Mortimer) are now grown up. After Michael — who lives with his wife and three children on Cherry Tree Lane — suffers a traumatic loss, Poppins returns to help the clan rediscover their happiness, a mission that leads her to enlist the help of lamplighter Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda).

Related: Julie Andrews on Timeless Appeal of ‘The Sound of Music’ and Her Love for Lady Gaga

With a star-studded cast that also includes Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury, and original costar Dick Van Dyke, Mary Poppins Returns will soar into theaters on Dec. 25, 2018. Until then, check out the first peek at Blunt’s Poppins above — and let us know what you think in the comments below.

‘Mary Poppins’: Watch a trailer for the 50th anniversary re-release of the 1964 original: