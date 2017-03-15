Emily Blunt, John Krasinski Team for First Time in Supernatural Thriller 'A Quiet Place'

By Borys Kit, The Hollywood Reporter

John Kraskinski and Emily Blunt are making a more perfect union.

The husband and wife will star alongside one another for the first time in A Quiet Place, a Paramount supernatural thriller that Krasinski is also directing.

Platinum Dunes, which produced The Purge with Blumhouse Productions, is going the low-budget route again with Quiet Place, which is a semi-contained thriller set on a farm where a family is being terrorized by evil.

Krasinski is doing triple duty here as he also worked on the script (Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are the other writers).

Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller of Platinum Dunes are producing.

Quiet Place will be Krasinski’s third time behind the camera (the dramedy The Hollars was his last outing) and first for a studio. He will next be seen in Kathryn Bigelow’s untitled Detroit race riots drama.

Blunt is shooting currently shooting Mary Poppins Returns for Disney.