Emilia Clarke and Chewbacca Celebrate on the ‘Han Solo’ Set with an Instagram Video — Watch

There’s been some well-reported director drama behind the untitled Han Solo movie, but at least Emilia Clarke and Chewbacca appear to be enjoying themselves.

The actress, whose time on “Game of Thrones” is nearing its end now that the series has just 11 episodes spread across two truncated seasons remaining, is looking beyond Westeros and into a galaxy far, far away. There, she took a brief Instagram video featuring everyone’s favorite wookie.

Read More Han Solo Fallout: ‘Deep Fundamental Philosophical Differences’ Reportedly Led to Lord and Miller’s ‘Star Wars’ Firing

Intended to celebrate the fact that the Mother of Dragons now has 10 million followers on Instagram, the video features Joonas Suotamo (who’s taking over for Peter Mayhew and somehow has the perfect name for an actor portraying Chewbacca) in the furry suit. Clarke is all gratitude: “Those dreamboats at @starwars said yes, this fury ball of joy could help me thank you personally… @joonassuotamo you are more than just a cute nose and lotta hair to me,” she writes.

Read More ‘Star Wars’: Don’t Get Mad at Kathleen Kennedy For That Han Solo Shake-Up

Ron Howard recently stepped in to direct the Han Solo movie after Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were relieved of their duties. Disney will release it on May 25, 2018 and presumably give it a title sometime before then.





