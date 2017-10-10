Elsa and Anna are back! Your first listen to the songs from 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure'

Sick of “Let It Go”? You’ll be psyched to know that the voices behind Arendelle’s greatest hits are back with a new batch of earworms to fill your holiday playlist. Disney has released the first musical snippets from the upcoming Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, featuring the likes of Olaf (Josh Gad), Elsa (Idina Menzel), Anna (Kristen Bell), and Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) belting out holiday-themed tunes from the animated featurette.

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure finds the goofy snowman and his trusty reindeer steed Sven on a mission across the kingdom after Elsa and Anna realize Arendelle is lacking in holiday traditions. It will play theatrically in front of Disney-Pixar’s Coco, before inevitably becoming part of the holiday-special TV rotation.

There will be four original songs on the soundtrack — “Ring in the Season,” “That Time of Year,” “When We’re Together,” and “The Ballad of Flemmingrad” — all penned by Elyssa Samese and Kate Anderson (who are stepping into the Oscar-winning shoes of Frozen songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez). Disney teased the first three songs on Instagram today. Take a listen:













Christophe Beck, who scored Frozen, also contributed the instrumental suite for the 21-minute short film.

The Olaf’s Frozen Adventure soundtrack will be released Nov. 3, while the featurette opens with Coco on Nov. 22.

Watch the trailer:





