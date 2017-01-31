Ellen Uses 'Finding Dory' to Criticize Trump's Immigration Ban

Amid global outrage and protests for his ban on Muslims from seven countries traveling to the U.S., Donald Trump reportedly screened the animated hit Finding Dory at the White House this past Saturday. Ellen DeGeneres, who voices Dory in the film, took some time on her show Tuesday to break from the norm and talk politics, though she said she wasn’t. She used the basic meaning behind Finding Dory, along with one particular scene, and compared them to what’s happening now in the U.S.

The movie begins with Dory living in Australia and her parents in America. Dory wants to find them. During her travels, Dory ends up at the fictional Marine Life Institute. This is where DeGeneres made a connection between the film and one of the biggest issues facing Trump and the country: the border wall.

“She ends up at the Marine Life Institute behind a large wall. And they all have to get over the wall. And you wouldn’t believe it, but the wall has almost no effect on keeping them out,” DeGeneres said.

DeGeneres then got to the larger point of the movie, using the animals in the film as examples not just for Americans, but for humanity itself.

“Even though Dory gets into America, she ends up separated from her family. But the other animals help Dory. Animals that don’t even need her. Animals that don’t have anything in common with her. They help her even though they’re completely different colors because that’s what you do when you see someone in need. You help them,” DeGeneres said, adding that’s what she hopes everyone who watched the film learned.

Check out the Late Late Show‘s poignant message against Trump’s immigration ban:

