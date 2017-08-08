Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez to Star in New Woody Allen Film

Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, and Selena Gomez will bring a youthful glimmer to Woody Allen’s next feature film. The still untitled project will be the third film that Allen, our preeminent chronicler of on-screen neurosis, directs for Amazon Studios. The company previously worked with Allen on Cafe Society and the upcoming Wonder Wheel. It also distributed the filmmaker’s first foray into television, Crisis in Six Scenes, a diversion into the small screen world that was not well received by critics.

Chalamet is earning raves and Oscar buzz for his star turn in Call My by Your Name, which hits theaters next fall. Fanning recently had a key supporting role in The Beguiled and starred in Nicolas Wind Refn’s horror film The Neon Demon. Gomez is a former Disney Channel star who also appeared in Spring Breakers — a film that nuked her squeaky clean image.

Allen’s films are notoriously secretive affairs. True to form this project isn’t even being announced with a logline, so it’s unclear who these three twentysomething stars will play.

Wonder Wheel will have its world premiere as the closing night film of the New York Film Festival in October. Kate Winslet, Justin Timberlake, and James Belushi head the cast of the film, which takes place in Coney Island. It opens in theaters on Dec. 1.

Allen has won four Oscars in his decades-long career. He is responsible for the likes of Annie Hall, Blue Jasmine, Manhattan, and Midnight in Paris.