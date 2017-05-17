Elizabeth Hurley receives 'substantial' phone-hacking damages from Mirror Group

Elizabeth Hurley is the latest celebrity to receive damages and an apology from Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over phone-hacking.

The 51-year-old actress and model was not at London’s High Court on Wednesday for the settlement of her action for misuse of private information.

The amount of damages was not made public at the brief hearing before Mr Justice Mann.

Her solicitor, Anjlee Saigol, told the judge Ms Hurley had donated the “substantial” sum to Hacked Off “to assist other victims of the press”.

Last month, Lord Jeffrey Archer and Dame Mary Archer, footballer Kevin Keegan, former home secretary Charles Clarke, actress Patsy Kensit, Jo Wood, the ex-wife of Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood, and singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor were among 44 cases which were resolved.

It is understood that some of the settlements exceeded the £260,250 record damages awarded to actress and businesswoman Sadie Frost following a trial in 2015 – and that around 50 claims are still in the pipeline.

Ms Saigol said that in March 2015 Ms Hurley brought proceedings over the publication of 58 separate articles, published between July 1998 and March 2007, by all three of MGN’s newspapers.

“Whilst Ms Hurley believed that each one of these articles intruded upon her private affairs, it was MGN’s relentless, voyeuristic interest in her pregnancy between 2001 and 2002 that she still recalled with particular anger and horror so many years later.

