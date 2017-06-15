Elizabeth Banks calls out Steven Spielberg’s lack of female leads

Elizabeth Banks takes on Steven Spielberg for his lack of female leads - Credit: WENN

Beloved filmmaker Steven Spielberg is getting it in the neck…

And it’s to do with his lack of female leads.

‘Power Rangers’ star Elizabeth Banks is calling out one of the biggest names in Hollywood – claiming that Steven Spielberg’s films are overwhelmingly focussed on men.

“I went to Indiana Jones and Jaws and every movie Steven Spielberg ever made,” she said at the Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards. “And by the way, he’s never made a movie with a female lead. Sorry, Steven. I don’t mean to call your ass out, but it’s true.”

Except, that’s not entirely true.

It’s already been pointed out that Goldie Hawn took the top billing in ‘Sugarland Express’ way back in 1974, with Whoopi Goldberg absolutely killing it in ‘The Color Purple’ in 1985. Even last year, young Ruby Barnhill was arguably the lead in ‘The BFG’.

But that’s still only three movies over his entire career…

… a career which has seen him direct over thirty feature films.

Not exactly a great track record, nor is it the first time this has been highlighted.

During a Cannes panel back last year, Juliette Binoche revealed that she turned down a role in ‘Jurassic Park’ for the same reasons – Spielberg’s lack of female leads.

“The French Oscar winner recalled a conversation with Spielberg, a director she said she greatly admired, about why he rarely centers his films on female characters,” explained The Guardian. “Binoche said he defended himself, reasoning that he had made The Color Purple in 1985. Since then, all of his films have featured male leads. Binoche turned down a role in Spielberg’s Jurassic Park that went to Laura Dern.”

Obviously, Elizabeth Banks’ point still stands – Steven Spielberg doesn’t exactly have a great track record when it comes to female leads. But she has some advice for those wanting to see more female-led movies:

“Buy a fucking ticket to a movie with a woman, take them, give them the experience of seeing amazing women on film,” she said.

She added that the reason she was there collecting her award in the first place was because her directorial debut – ‘Pitch Perfect 2’ – made a lot of money… and it led to her being able to direct something else.

“I’m really glad to be up here and getting an award,” she said, “But it’s really about expanding the roles of women in this industry.”

Of course, ‘Wonder Woman’ has recently taken the world by storm – a movie with both female lead and a female director.

And I get the feeling that’s going to open the door for a lot more.

