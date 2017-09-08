Electrifying first trailer for Edison drama The Current War

The amazing battle to revolutionise the fate of the planet with electricity is heading for the big screen, and here’s the first electrifying trailer.

‘The Current War’ – see what they did there? – will pit Benedict Cumberbatch’s Thomas Edison against Michael Shannon’s George Westinghouse, as they tussle with the breakthrough that would bring electricity to the world.

Coming over like some kind of historical superhero movie – with facial hair and extravagant headwear replacing superpowers – the dramatic score builds the tension in what should be an absorbing look at the race Edison and Westinghouse embarked upon.

And then who turns up at the end like an unexpected Spider-Man villain? It’s only electricity’s enfant terrible Nikola Tesla (played by Nicholas Hoult).

Also starring Katherine Waterston, Tom Holland, Tuppence Middleton and Matthew Macfadyen, it’s helmed by ‘Me and Earl and the Dying Girl’ director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, and it’s due out on January 12, 2018.

