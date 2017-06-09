Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg have considered a Hot Fuzz sequel

On the eve of the release of his latest movie ‘Baby Driver,’ writer-director Edgar Wright admits he’s open to making a sequel to ‘Hot Fuzz.’

Wright’s second feature with actor and co-writer Simon Pegg and actor Nick Frost, 2007’s ‘Hot Fuzz’ is the middle chapter in the informal ‘Three Flavours Cornetto’ trilogy, between 2004’s ‘Shaun of the Dead’ and 2013’s ‘The World’s End.’ It stars Pegg as Nicholas Angel, a hot-shot London police officer unexpectedly reassigned to the sleepy Gloucestershire town of Sandford, where he’s partnered up with Frost’s dim-witted PC Danny Butterman.

As an homage to the buddy cop genre (‘Lethal Weapon,’ ‘Bad Boys’ et al), ‘Hot Fuzz’ is clearly the one film from the Cornetto trilogy which would be most likely to spawn a sequel – and, quizzed on the matter by Movieweb, Wright confesses this is something he and Pegg have talked about.

The 43-year old British filmmaker explains, “I’ve definitely had some ideas and me and Simon have even talked about it at points, but it’s that thing of, do I want to spend three years of my life doing that? Or do I wanna, if I have the opportunity to tell a new story, would I do that?

“If somebody said to me, if ‘Baby Driver 2,’ if that kind of came up, it would be like, “I have ideas.” I would never say never, and you’re not wrong to say that that’s the one that you could do further instalments.”

Edgar Wright (left) with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost at the LA premiere of 2013's 'The World's End' (credit: WENN)

Still, while Wright isn’t ruling out a second helping of ‘Hot Fuzz,’ it doesn’t sound like it’s too high on his list of priorities.

“It’s funny. I think the thing with sequels is that I’ve always been looking for what’s next? And the thing with any movie is, it’s going to take up at least two years of your life. Maybe three. So, when you’ve got youth on your side, and I’m already in my forties now, it’s like, I guess I would rather be telling new stories than revisiting old ones.”

Since wrapping up the Cornetto trilogy, Wright infamously came close to directing Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man’ before dropping out over creative differences (he and co-writer Joe Cornish have a script credit on the final film).

Wright’s latest, ‘Baby Driver,’ opens in UK cinemas on 28 June.

