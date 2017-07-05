Edgar Wright Says Sony Has Approached Him About a 'Baby Driver' Sequel

Baby may be getting back behind the wheel.

In an interview with Empire's film podcast, director Edgar Wright said that "the studio" has approached him about writing a sequel to his latest film, Baby Driver. Sony's TriStar Pictures released the action film this past weekend, along with production companies MRC and Working Title.

Sony had no comment on a potential of a Baby Driver sequel.

Still, of the possible sequel's plot, the director explained (as noted by Vulture), "I sort of have an idea that if you did another one you would subvert his involvement in the crime in a different way so he's not kind of the apprentice anymore."

Baby Driver stars Ansel Elgort as a conflicted get-away driver with a stacked iTunes playlist and a rotating team of bank robbers. He is hoping to get out of the business and hit the open road with his waitress girlfriend Debora (Lily James) and some Barry White.

The Baby Driver sequel would be the first time the Wright attempted a follow-up to one of his films, which include the vaguely connected Cornetto Trilogy — Hot Fuzz, Shaun of the Dead and The World's End.

In a crowded summer box office, Baby Driver is one of the few movie options that is not sequel or based on existing IP. It opened opposite Illumination/Universal's third installment in the Despicable Me animated franchise, and made $30 million at the domestic box office over the five-day holiday weekend on a post-rebate budget of $34 million.

The action movie, which has an ultra successful SXSW world premiere, has benefited from universally positive reviews — 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and 86 score on Metacrtic — with filmmakers like Guillermo del Toro taking to Twitter to laud the movie and Wright. Baby Driver has attracted a predominately younger-skewing audience with 40 percent of the total tickets sold to moviegoers under 25, which is possibly due to the online word-of-mouth buzz.

