Edgar Wright will never watch Marvel's Ant-Man

Edgar Wright hasn't looked back since dropping out as director of Marvel's Ant-Man. So much so that he's never even seen the film's trailer.

The filmmaker and Marvel parted company during the production of the first-ever live-action Ant-Man film over creative differences, despite the fact that Wright had spent a decade developing the movie.

Wright was eventually replaced by Peyton Reed, who scored a solid hit with the Marvel blockbuster and will return for its sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp.

In a new interview with Uproxx, Edgar Wright revealed the extreme lengths he's gone to avoid ever seeing Peyton Reed's version of Ant-Man.

"I haven't seen it and I haven't even seen the trailer," he said. "It would kind of like be asking me, 'Do you want to watch your ex-girlfriend have sex?' Like, 'No, I'm good'."

Wright continued: "The closest I came to it was that somebody sitting near me on a flight was watching it. And when I saw that the person sitting next to me was going to watch the movie, I thought, hmm, maybe I'm going to do some work on my laptop."

He added that any lack of interest in seeing the film itself isn't a commentary on the hard work that star Paul Rudd put into the superhero project.

"I'll never be pressed into kind of bad-mouthing it, because the truth of the matter is my friends are in it," Wright explained. "Paul Rudd is a friend of mine and we're still very good friends. And in fact, I saw him in New York the other week and we had dinner and it was the first time we'd had a chance to properly sit down since that whole thing.

"And the one thing I'll say about that movie is I'm pleased that I got a writing credit on it, because it sort of makes up for having worked on the script for like eight years. Two is that I got my friend, Paul, a part in a major film. And I did say to Paul – he knows I haven't seen it – I said, 'You know, I haven't seen the movie, and I will never watch it. I did see you in Civil War, and you were the funniest bit'."

Earlier this week, Wright went in depth with Digital Spy about the chain of events that led him to quit Ant-Man.

