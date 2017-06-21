Edgar Wright on Lord and Miller's Han Solo sacking: 'They'll rebound'





Edgar Wright, a director uniquely placed to understand how Phil Lord and Chris Miller must feel after being fired from the ‘Han Solo’ movie, is confident the filmmaking duo will bounce back in no time.

It was revealed the pair responsible for ’21 Jump Street’ and ‘The LEGO Movie’ had left the Star Wars spin-off with just three weeks of principal photography remaining due to ‘creative differences’ with Lucasfilm.

Wright, who departed Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man’ during pre-production following years of development, told Yahoo Movies: “Phil [Lord] and Chris [Miller] are friends of mine, and they’re very talented.”

“And I’m sure they’ll rebound.”

“I know those guys very well,” he added while promoting his new film ‘Baby Driver’, “And so I think they’re going to be OK.”

Off camera, Edgar seemed just as surprised as we were about the news, suggesting he wouldn’t be interested in helping to finish the film on their behalf.

The news broke overnight with an official statement from Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy saying “it’s become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we’ve decided to part ways.” She said a replacement director would soon be announced.

The directors added, “our vision and process weren’t aligned with our partners on this project. We normally aren’t fans of the phrase ‘creative differences’ but for once this cliché is true.”

Edgar Wright left ‘Ant-Man’ in May 2014, with a similar statement from Marvel citing “differences in their vision of the film.” Peyton Reed eventually assumed directing duties on that film, with Edgar Wright and co-writer Joe Cornish retaining screenplay and story credits. Wright also received an executive producer credit too.

The race to find a filmmaker to complete the final three weeks of shooting on the as-yet-untitled Han Solo ‘Star Wars Story’ is underway with Ron Howard (‘The Da Vinci Code’), Joe Johnston (‘Captain America: The First Avenger’), and Lawrence Kasdan (‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ writer) all rumoured to be in the frame.

Edgar Wright’s music-driven heist thriller ‘Baby Driver’ arrives in cinemas on Wednesday, 28 June.

