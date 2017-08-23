Eddie Marsan reveals he has a role in Deadpool 2

From Digital Spy

Another name has been added to the cast of Deadpool 2 – and you'll definitely recognise him from at least one of his 115 credits on IMDb.

British actor Eddie Marsan – probably best known for starring as Liev Schreiber's brother in Ray Donovan, Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes movies and the BBC drama Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell – has revealed he's in the Marvel sequel.

Confirming his role via his Twitter account, Eddie tweeted: "The kids visited me at work on #Deadpool2. Ryan made them feel so special. I'm officially the coolest Dad in the world."

The kids visited me at work on #Deadpool2.Ryan made them feel so special. I'm officially the coolest Dad in the world pic.twitter.com/LzVmL1paBB - Eddie Marsan (@eddiemarsan) August 22, 2017

We don't know who Eddie is playing just yet, but given the actor's incredibly versatile CV, it could be anything from a mutant villain (Black Tom Cassidy, anyone?) to the Merc with a Mouth's new BFF.

We'll probably have to wait for Fox to actually announce his casting before finding out for sure, though.

Eddie's also got previous with Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, having worked with him on the recently-released Atomic Blonde.

The actor follows Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz and Jack Kesy in joining the Ryan Reynolds-led franchise.

Deadpool 2 recently started up production again, following the tragic death of stuntwoman Joi Harris earlier this month.

Shooting is expected to run until October, before the all-important release date of June 1, 2018.

