Ecstatic first reactions to Blade Runner 2049: "masterpiece," "mind-blowing," "incredible"

The first critical reactions to ‘Blade Runner 2049’ are coming in – and they’re very positive indeed.

As the release date approaches for ‘Arrival’ director Denis Villeneuve’s long in-delayed sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 science fiction thriller, some fans have been understandably anxious about whether the film – which casts Ryan Gosling and Jared Leto alongside original leading man Harrison Ford – could possibly live up to the beloved cult classic.

However, if the word of these esteemed critics is anything to go by, we have nothing to worry about. Full reviews are officially embargoed for the time being, but the lucky few who’ve been allowed to see the film early have been given the go-ahead to post reactions on Twitter – and there hasn’t been one negative word said on the subject.

Be warned that some strong language is used ahead.

Everyone bow down to Denis Villeneuve. He’s done the impossible and delivered a huge home run with ‘Blade Runner 2049’. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/fjhAJgnwqT — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) September 26, 2017

BLADE RUNNER 2049 is sci-fi masterpiece; the kind of deep-cut genre film we don’t see anymore. Visually mind blowing, absolutely fantastic pic.twitter.com/A1d6ohmj3s — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) September 26, 2017

I’ve seen Blade Runner 2049 and it’s FUCKING INCREDIBLE. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) September 26, 2017

#BladeRunner2049 was one of the most mind-blowing films I’ve seen. It’s breathtaking and transportive. Denis Villeneuve has a masterpiece. — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) September 26, 2017

Denis Villeneuve is unquestionably one of the elite working directors & there’s no excuse if Deakins doesn’t win the Oscar #BladeRunner2049 — (((Eric Eisenberg))) (@eeisenberg) September 26, 2017

#BladeRunner2049 is a rare sequel that actually improves on the original. Great Performances & Visually Breathtaking. Villeneuve nails it. — Scott Menzel (@WeLiveNetwork) September 26, 2017

In terms of science fiction filmmaking and world-building, #BladeRunner2049 might be a masterpiece. I think I loved it. Want to see it again — Drew Dietsch (@DrewDietsch) September 26, 2017

I’ve seen Blade Runner 2049 and it was great. Visually stunning, emotionally engaging in a way I didn’t expect. And that’s all I can say — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) September 26, 2017

I’ve seen #BladeRunner2049 and it’s my pleasure to say I loved #BladeRunner2049. Long and slow – in a very good way. A lot to think about. pic.twitter.com/LIjnyylp7t — Ali Plumb (@AliPlumb) September 26, 2017

And to think I was so nervous about it. #BladeRunner2049 is something to look forward to. I thought a lot, and can’t wait to see it again. pic.twitter.com/CCNk8g9buf — Ali Plumb (@AliPlumb) September 26, 2017

Good news! BLADE RUNNER 2049 is a terrific continuation and expansion of the orig. Wasn’t hoping for much, ended up LOVING it. (Even Leto!) — Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) September 26, 2017

Sounds like everything fans of the original have been hoping for, if not more.

Set thirty years after the events of the original, ‘Blade Runner 2049’ casts Gosling as a young Blade Runner (for those who don’t know, that’s a cop who hunts down illegal replicants, i.e. artificial lifeforms) in a dystopian future, who teams up with the long-missing Rick Deckard (Ford) after unearthing a “long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos.”

The supporting cast includes Jared Leto, Robin Wright, and Dave Bautista.

‘Blade Runner 2049’ opens in UK cinemas on 5 October.

