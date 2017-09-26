    Ecstatic first reactions to Blade Runner 2049: "masterpiece," "mind-blowing," "incredible"

    Ben Bussey
    UK Movies Writer
    Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford in ‘Blade Runner 2049’ (credit: Warner Bros)

    The first critical reactions to ‘Blade Runner 2049’ are coming in – and they’re very positive indeed.

    As the release date approaches for ‘Arrival’ director Denis Villeneuve’s long in-delayed sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 science fiction thriller, some fans have been understandably anxious about whether the film – which casts Ryan Gosling and Jared Leto alongside original leading man Harrison Ford – could possibly live up to the beloved cult classic.

    However, if the word of these esteemed critics is anything to go by, we have nothing to worry about. Full reviews are officially embargoed for the time being, but the lucky few who’ve been allowed to see the film early have been given the go-ahead to post reactions on Twitter – and there hasn’t been one negative word said on the subject.

    Be warned that some strong language is used ahead.

    Sounds like everything fans of the original have been hoping for, if not more.

    Set thirty years after the events of the original, ‘Blade Runner 2049’ casts Gosling as a young Blade Runner (for those who don’t know, that’s a cop who hunts down illegal replicants, i.e. artificial lifeforms) in a dystopian future, who teams up with the long-missing Rick Deckard (Ford) after unearthing a “long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos.”

    The supporting cast includes Jared Leto, Robin Wright, and Dave Bautista.

    ‘Blade Runner 2049’ opens in UK cinemas on 5 October.

