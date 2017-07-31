What on Earth is going on with Sony's Venom movie?

From Digital Spy

It feels like Sony has been on a mission to surprise us. First, out of the blue, it announced a movie starring Spider-Man villain Venom – one that will apparently not feature the web-slinger himself.

Then followed the revelation that Silver & Black, a film starring Spider-Man allies/antagonists Black Cat and Silver Sable was also in development.

But who are these characters? And how will the films fit into Sony's new, Tom Holland-starring, MCU-centric world?

What is going on?

The short answer seems to be: no one knows.

And by that, we don't just mean that we are in the dark. We're including Holland himself, as well as his Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts. Holland didn't even know that the Black Cat/Silver Sable film was in the works until he was told during an interview with MTV.

Early reports were clear on there being no relation to the newly-rebooted Spider-Man whatsoever.

"It's not connected to the Marvel world, so that's really intriguing... what that will be," Watts told Fandango. "I don't know anything about it. It's not connected, so there's not that overlap." "Intriguing" is right, Jon.

Kevin Feige also confirmed that it's not part of the MCU and there's "no plans to include [Venom] in the MCU right now."

But then we have producer Amy Pascal claiming the movies "are all playing in the world we are creating for Peter Parker".

The pair eventually came together to clarify that while the characters will not show up in the MCU, their stories are still set "in the same reality". We think that by this they mean that the characters are operating in a world where Spider-Man exists. Holland won't be showing up in Venom, but Pascal and Feige said that the pair could cross paths... eventually.

Multiple Spider-Man: Homecoming sequels are being considered, but the series apparently has only a limited shelf life in the MCU, and could completely part ways with Marvel Studios' cinematic universe after Holland's second solo film (or perhaps the end of a trilogy). Perhaps after that, Holland's world will dove-tail with the spin-offs.

What's happening with Venom?

Venom is essentially the anti-Spider-Man, possessing all his nemesis's regular powers (only better) plus some alien shapeshifting abilities and (in some versions) a hunger for human brains.

The character started out as Eddie Brock, a frustrated reporter who bonded with the black alien suit (called a 'symbiote') that Spider-Man had rejected after he realised that it was affecting his behaviour, and not in a positive, making-him-friendlier-and-more-caring sort of way.

Those of us who have had the misfortune to watch the Tobey Maguire-starring Spider-Man 3 in 2007 will remember Topher Grace taking on the Venom/Brock role, which got the basic origin right if nothing else.

Tom Hardy has signed on to star as Venom/Brock, with established Spider-Man producers Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach on board alongside Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer. October 5, 2018, has been earmarked as a release date, so Sony are going to have to get a move on.

He will be facing off against another symbiote, the serial killer Carnage, with the film drawing from classic horror directors like John Carpenter and David Cronenberg.

Tom Hardy is Eddie Brock in #Venom, the upcoming film from Sony’s Marvel Universe releasing October 5, 2018 – production starts this fall. pic.twitter.com/OZQqDEvoum - Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) May 19, 2017

There are also rumours that a female symbiote, in the comics known as She-Venom or 'The Bride of Venom' might be appearing. She's the alter-ego of Ann Weying who in the comic is a successful lawyer and Brock's ex-wife, with That Hashtag Show reporting that the filmmakers are looking for an actress between the ages of 25 and 32 to play the character.

