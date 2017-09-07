Early Man trailer: Wallace and Gromit studio goes stone age in new caveman comedy
Studiocanal and Aardman just dropped the first trailer for ‘Early Man’, and it’s prehistorically brilliant. Watch it above.
Featuring Oscar-winner Eddie Redmayne as plucky caveman Dug, the first full trailer reveals more about the plot of the film from the stop-motion animation geniuses that brought us ‘Wallace and Gromit’, ‘Chicken Run’, and ‘The Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists!’
Dug and his Stone Age tribe must unite to battle a Bronze Age tribe, led by Tom Hiddleston’s Lord Nooth, in some sort of primitive football-based contest.
The trailer showcases the studios’ trademark dry British humour, slapstick sight gags, and warm-hearted pathos to terrific effect. The film is currently being shot at Aardman’s Bristol studios for release on 26 January, 2018.
Here’s the new poster too:
Here’s the official synopsis: EARLY MAN is the new prehistoric comedy adventure from four-time Academy Award® -winning director Nick Park and AARDMAN, the creators of WALLACE AND GROMIT and SHAUN THE SHEEP. Shot in Aardman’s own distinctive style, the film will take audiences on an extraordinary journey into an exciting new world unleashing an unforgettable tribe of unique and funny new characters voiced by an all-star British cast.
Set at the dawn of time, when prehistoric creatures roamed the earth, EARLY MAN tells the story of courageous caveman hero Dug (EDDIE REDMAYNE) and his best friend Hognob as they unite his tribe against a mighty enemy Lord Nooth (TOM HIDDLESTON) and his Bronze Age City to save their home.
Leading Dug’s tribe of lovable misfits Is Chief Bobnar (TIMOTHY SPALL) who is joined by Treebor (RICHARD AYOADE), Magma (SELINA GRIFFITHS), Asbo (JOHNNY VEGAS), Barry (MARK WILLIAMS), Gravelle (GINA YASHERE), Eemak (SIMON GREENALL) and Grubup (RICHARD WEBBER).
EARLY MAN, currently filming in Bristol, continues the production partnership with AARDMAN and STUDIOCANAL following the success of SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE directed by Mark Burton and Richard Starzak. STUDIOCANAL is co-financing alongside the BFI (British Film Institute) and will distribute in its own territories, the UK, France, Germany, Australia and New Zealand, selling worldwide. The BFI (British Film Institute) is proud to support EARLY MAN with National Lottery funding.
