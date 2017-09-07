Early Man trailer: Wallace and Gromit studio goes stone age in new caveman comedy

Studiocanal and Aardman just dropped the first trailer for ‘Early Man’, and it’s prehistorically brilliant. Watch it above.

Featuring Oscar-winner Eddie Redmayne as plucky caveman Dug, the first full trailer reveals more about the plot of the film from the stop-motion animation geniuses that brought us ‘Wallace and Gromit’, ‘Chicken Run’, and ‘The Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists!’

Dug and his Stone Age tribe must unite to battle a Bronze Age tribe, led by Tom Hiddleston’s Lord Nooth, in some sort of primitive football-based contest.

Tom Hiddleston voices Bronze Age leader Lord Nooth in ‘Early Man’ (© 2017 Studiocanal S.A.S. and the British Film Institute. All Rights Reserved.) More

The trailer showcases the studios’ trademark dry British humour, slapstick sight gags, and warm-hearted pathos to terrific effect. The film is currently being shot at Aardman’s Bristol studios for release on 26 January, 2018.

Here’s the new poster too:

Mad Man: Furry Road? (© 2017 Studiocanal S.A.S. and the British Film Institute. All Rights Reserved.) More

