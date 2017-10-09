The early buzz on Thor: Ragnarok is pretty ecstatic

Some early buzz has started tumbling in from ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ press screenings, and it looks like the movie lives up to the hype.

Fans have been enraptured by the trailers, which – thanks to direction from ‘Flight of the Conchords’ and ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ helmsman Taika Waititi – appear to show the movie going much heavier on the comedy than previous Marvel concerns.

And it’s a gamble – Waititi has never dealt with a budget anywhere near this size before – that appears to have paid off.

While the reviews are embargoed for a short while yet, reviewers are showering it with praise, and notably for Tessa Thompson, the ‘Veronica Mars’ and ‘Selma’ star who plays Valkyrie.

Thor: Ragnarok is just plain fun. It's hilarious from start to finish with quirky performances & exciting action. Tessa Thompson is the MVP. pic.twitter.com/7GyYG4IZZ5 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) October 9, 2017





#ThorRagnarok was an absolute BLAST! Hysterical and seriously kick ass! Also @taikawaititi is a riot! — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) October 9, 2017





Loved ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. @TaikaWaititi did an awesome job. Movie is loaded with his trademark humor. Laughed beginning to end. pic.twitter.com/kfROuqSyVe — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 9, 2017





Thompson is great too, a subversion of the "bad-ass" female action figure. At its best, #ThorRagnarok has an occasional GHOST PROTOCOL vibe. — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) October 9, 2017





#ThorRagnarok is a ton of fun! Self-contained MCU plot, but character work is awesome, and the adventure a thrill. Best of the Thor movies! pic.twitter.com/tQ8DuCcwxM — Evil Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) October 9, 2017





THOR RAGNAROK is hilarious & weird & offbeat & retro & sublime. Love how Marvel let Taika Waititi make a movie that's Waititi-ish as hell. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) October 9, 2017





Jeff Goldblum is glorious in Thor Ragnarok, but didn't expect anything less. I mean look at this man. pic.twitter.com/uuRjLHrAxi — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) October 9, 2017





Some, however, have expressed a little concern that the onus on humour might not sit right with those who are hoping for more earnest superhero fair.

Jokes and characters are front and center to the action & drama. This will be the thing people will either love, or dislike, about the film. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) October 9, 2017





But then again, if you want earnest, perhaps re-watch ‘Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice’ instead.

Also starring Cate Blanchett, Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo, Idris Elba, Karl Urban and Anthony Hopkins, it’s due out in the UK on October 24.

Oh, and Chris Hemsworth has a few lines in it too.

