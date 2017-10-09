    The early buzz on Thor: Ragnarok is pretty ecstatic

    Ben Arnold
    UK Movies Writer
    (Credit: Disney/Marvel)

    Some early buzz has started tumbling in from ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ press screenings, and it looks like the movie lives up to the hype.

    Fans have been enraptured by the trailers, which – thanks to direction from ‘Flight of the Conchords’ and ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ helmsman Taika Waititi – appear to show the movie going much heavier on the comedy than previous Marvel concerns.

    And it’s a gamble – Waititi has never dealt with a budget anywhere near this size before – that appears to have paid off.

    While the reviews are embargoed for a short while yet, reviewers are showering it with praise, and notably for Tessa Thompson, the ‘Veronica Mars’ and ‘Selma’ star who plays Valkyrie.








    Some, however, have expressed a little concern that the onus on humour might not sit right with those who are hoping for more earnest superhero fair.


    But then again, if you want earnest, perhaps re-watch ‘Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice’ instead.

    Also starring Cate Blanchett, Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo, Idris Elba, Karl Urban and Anthony Hopkins, it’s due out in the UK on October 24.

    Oh, and Chris Hemsworth has a few lines in it too.

    Read more
    Harvey Weinstein dismissed from his own company
    New Star Wars trailer coming this week
    The sexual politics of Blade Runner 2049