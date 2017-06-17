E3 2017 Recap: 8 Games Guaranteed to Geek-Out Movie Fans

The 2017 edition of the E3 Expo — the annual synapse-busting video-game show — just wrapped in Los Angeles, putting joystick jockeys up close and personal with the likes of Spider-Man, Beetlejuice, Darth Maul, and Donald Duck. Yahoo Movies toured the halls and sampled the wares, along the way discovering some sweet-looking titles that have a Hollywood hook. Here are eight worth checking out for film fans of all ages.

Marvel’s Spider-Man

While not pegged to the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming, this Sony-produced title, due out in 2018 exclusively for PlayStation 4, offers the best wall-crawling, web-slinging version of the hero committed to consoles (regardless of your thoughts on the redesigned supersuit). The game features a sprawling New York City and an appropriately menacing villain in Mister Negative.

Star Wars Battlefront II

EA’s ante-upping sequel to the smash 2015 title puts gamers into multiplayer conflicts spanning all three Star Wars cinematic trilogies. While the main story follows a new character called Iden Versio, fans will also be able to play as Yoda, Darth Maul, Rey, Finn, Kylo Ren, and Captain Phasma. Coming out on Nov. 17 for Xbox One, PS4, and Windows, Battlefront II should help tide over the Force faithful until the release of The Last Jedi a month later.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

The latest iteration of this classic combat series (and first installment since 2011), finds the rival factions — whose pixelated selves have been digitally dueling for more than 20 years now — back at the battling, but this time they must join together to take down Ultron and Capcom baddie Sigma, who combine their formidable powers to form a singular boss. The Marvel game roster draws heavily from the MCU, including newcomers Black Panther and Captain Marvel as well as Thor and Hulk, who feature prominently in this fall’s Thor: Ragnarok. Infinite arrives Sept. 19 on Xbox One, PS4, and Windows.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s follow-up to 2014’s Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, this game is set in the period between The Hobbit and The Fellowship of the Rings and uses the aesthetic of Peter Jackson’s films. You are a Ranger infused with the spirit of Celebrimbor, the Elf lord who made the fabled Rings of Power; equipped with a new ring, you must mind-control Orcs of varying sizes and shapes to form an army to take down Sauron. The game employs the “Nemesis System,” which means every interaction you have with another creature affects how your entire scenario plays out, ensuring no two campaigns are the same. Shadow of War will be available Oct. 10 for Xbox One, PS4, and Windows.

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2

Blending heroes from the MCU (Guardians of the Galaxy, Ant-Man, gladiator Hulk from Ragnarok), the classic comics (Spider-Man, Iron Man), and bizarre variants (cowboy Captain America), this kid-friendly sequel pits your team of heroes against Kang the Conqueror in an epic showdown. In addition to the traditional Lego gameplay, this is the first in the series to feature a four-player battle arena overseen by the Grandmaster. The game comes out Nov. 14 for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, and Windows.

Kingdom Hearts III

Over a decade in the making, Square Enix’s threequel, which mashes up iconic Disney characters like Mickey, Donald, and Goofy in a Final Fantasy-styled adventure, concludes the “Dark Seeker” storyline. There’s no word on a release date for the Xbox One/PS4 consoles, but the gameplay trailer (above) was in heavy rotation at E3, while a new trailer is set to debut next month at Disney’s fan-focuses D23 Expo.

Lego Dimensions Wave 9 playsets

With DC’s premier title, the stunning Injustice 2, going on sale a month ago, and the iconic Batman: Arkham series long retired, Marvel got way more shine than its rival at E3. But there was one new DC-based product on display — the Teen Titans Go!-themed expansion set for the enduring Lego Dimensions toy-to-life platform. You build the mini-figures and vehicles and then play them on screen. Other Wave 9 sets being demoed at the Warners booth included Beetlejuice and Powerpuff Girls. They’ll all be out Sept. 12.

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Needing a reboot following last year’s disastrous movie, Ubisoft’s venerable franchise goes back to where it all began: ancient Egypt. Serving as a prequel to the whole saga, this 10th entry features a beautifully rendered open world to explore. Available Oct. 27 on Xbox One, PS4, and Windows.

