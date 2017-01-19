Dwayne Johnson's DC Villain Black Adam Getting His Own Movie

By Borys Kit, The Hollywood Reporter

New Line and DC Entertainment are doubling down on comic book hero Shazam!

New Line, which has been for over a decade developing a movie on the long-time DC character, will develop concurrently a movie centering on Black Adam, with Dwayne Johnson attached to star as Shazam’s arch-nemesis.

Related: Dwayne Johnson to Star in Shane Black’s ‘Doc Savage’ Film

The move stems from last week’s high level meeting with Johnson and DC Films co-head and comics author Geoff Johns, after which Johnson took to social media to promise “hope, optimism & fun.”





But on a deeper level, the meeting led to a reconfiguring of the Shazam! movie. Johnson has been attached to play Black Adam since around 2008. Since that time, the actor has become arguably the biggest male actor on the planet. To execs, it made no sense to have a man of Johnson’s stature be just a villain and a supporting character in an expensive tentpole. Thus a decision was made to spin Black Adam into his own film.

Adam’s screen take involves him being an anti-hero. And it also mirrors recent developments in the DC comics, in stories written by Johns, where Adam, while still a villain, was fighting against enemies who sought to enslave his people.

Related: A 2008 Comic Revealed Which DC Heroes Were Republicans and Democrats

No writer or filmmaker is attached to Black Adam. Shazam! has a script that is being worked by Henry Gayden, says one source.

One of the oldest comic characters around, Shazam was originally known as Captain Marvel. The stories centered on Billy Batson, a teenager who becomes the superhero when he utters the magic word “Shazam!” The name is an acronym for six gods and heroes of the ancient world as well as their attributes: the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Aries, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles and the speed of Mercury.

Dwayne Johnson Talks About His DC Comic Book Character: