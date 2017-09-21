Dwayne Johnson unveils new Jumanji poster

‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ gets a new poster.

And it’s… kinda cool? I guess?

The upcoming ‘Jumanji’ sequel take a giant leap away from the 1995 original – set inside a long-forgotten videogame instead of the iconic board game of the original. And after not one, but two new trailers, we’ve got a new poster, too.

But it doesn’t exactly give away much about the movie.

The new poster depicts Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan literally up to their necks… along with a rather hungry-looking crocodile emerging behind them.

And that probably sets the tone for the upcoming comedy/action flick.

Just stopping thru to deliver some early CHRISTMAS joy. The new @jumanjimovie poster. That is all. Love, Dwanta Clause pic.twitter.com/2lEZ4Pw3cz — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 21, 2017





‘Welcome to the Jungle’ is set in 2017, with the original board game ‘Jumanji’ having been adapted into a video game long ago. Enter four unlucky kids who encounter the game during detention… and are sucked into the world of Jumanji.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“In the brand new adventure Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the tables are turned as four teenagers in detention are sucked into the world of Jumanji. When they discover an old video game console with a game they’ve never heard of, they are immediately thrust into the game’s jungle setting, into the bodies of their avatars, played by Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan. What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji –Jumanji plays you. They’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, or they’ll be stuck in the game forever…”

‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan.

Jake Kasdan directed the film, based on a script by Chris McKenna , Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, and Erik Sommers.

‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ heads to cinemas on 20 December 2017.

