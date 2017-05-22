Dwayne Johnson talks Fast & Furious 'universe,' confirms spin-off with Jason Statham

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has addressed reports of a planned ‘Fast & Furious’ spin-off movie centred on his character Luke Hobbs, and Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw.

And he’s confirmed these reports in his own inimitable style – with a pec flex.

The matter came up in an interview with Fandango posted to Facebook, embedded below:

While jokingly playing coy about the spin-off plans, Johnson says, “this is an exciting time for ‘Fast & Furious,'” explaining that “the goal over there… is to expand the universe, and really give something back to the fans that they like.”

Of his much-lauded on-screen chemistry with Statham, Johnson remarks, “we never anticipated the chemistry that Jason and I would have. Now Jason and I love each other – we’re really good buddies. But putting us in those scenarios where we were feeding off each other’s jokes was just amazing. That chemistry really blossomed on-screen, and (it) informed us as to where we will go next.”

While plans are for the ‘Fast & Furious’ series to reach its conclusion with a tenth movie in 2021 (the 20th anniversary of the 2001 original), there have been murmurs that more spin-offs may follow the Hobbs/Shaw film. Johnson’s comments about ‘expanding the universe’ would certainly lend weight to that notion.

Johnson and Statham face off in ‘Fast & Furious 8’ (Credit: Universal) More

We’ve heard nothing more about the planned ‘Fast 8’ spin-off since it was confirmed mid-April, shortly after the high octane action sequel’s record-smashing opening weekend.

It broke the billion dollar mark by the end of April, and its box office haul currently stands at over $1.212 billion – a little shy of ‘Fast & Furious 7’s series record, $1.516 billion.

The first reports suggested the Hobbs/Shaw movie may go into production before ‘Fast & Furious 9,’ provisionally set for April 2019 – although there remains the question of how Johnson’s going to fit all this into his already bulging schedule, particularly if he really is thinking about running for President in 2020…

Johnson’s next movie, ‘Baywatch,’ opens in UK cinemas 29 May.

Read More:

No post-credits scenes on Wonder Woman

Arnie confirms plans for Terminator 6

Beauty & the Beast enters all-time box office top 10



