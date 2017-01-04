Dwayne Johnson Talks About His DC Comic Book Character

Dwayne Johnson is set to join the DC Cinematic Universe in 2019 when Shazam! hits theaters. He will be playing Black Adam, historically the archnemesis of Shazam (sometimes called Captain Marvel). During a YouTube Q&A, Johnson talks about the character.

Dwayne Johnson talks about his DC character, Black Adam. (Photo: YouTube/TheRock) More

“So what made you want to consider to play the role of Black Adam?” asked one fan. “Look, I love the role of Black Adam,” Johnson replied. “I love that he starts off as a slave, that he felt like he was wronged. I just love that backstory, and I think Black Adam has always been, for me, the most intriguing superhero.”

Dwayne Johnson wears the black and yellow associated with his character. (Photo: Getty Images) More

Johnson is referring to Black Adam’s reconfigured backstory. Previously, Black Adam had been a prince who became evil when granted superpowers. In the New 52, DC’s 2011 relaunch, Black Adam was given a new origin. This time he was a slave who stole his powers from his nephew (who he kills). He seeks revenge on the slavers who destroyed his family.

He’s considered more of an antihero than a villain, however, and his attempt to rid of the world of slavery by ruling it himself has him seen as a dictator. Of course, the movie might go in a different direction, especially if Johnson is calling Black Adam a “superhero.”

