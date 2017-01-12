Dwayne Johnson Says There Will Be "Hope, Optimism & Fun" in Future DC Movies

By Graeme McMillan, The Hollywood Reporter

For fans who have complained about the dark tone of DC movies such as Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, it seems as if things are about to change for the better. The source of such optimism? None other than Dwayne Johnson.

Johnson shared news of DC’s change of direction via Instagram. The caption on a picture of him in DC’s Burbank offices read, “[M]eeting with the heads of DC about their entire universe. As a hard core DC fan, to get a real sense of the tonal shifts and developments coming in these future movies has me fired up. Something we, as DC fans have all been waiting for for a very long time. Hope, optimism & FUN. Even when talking about the the most ruthless villain/anti-hero of all time finally coming to life. Prepare yourselves DC Universe.”

Johnson is, of course, referring to Black Adam, the character he’ll play in the upcoming Shazam! movie, something emphasized by his choice of hashtags: #KneelAtHisFeet #OrGetCrushedByHisBoot and #BlackAdam.

This isn’t the first time the optimistic repositioning has been mentioned. Even before Batman v. Superman was released last year, screenwriter Chris Terrio was talking about Justice League being less dark and more uplifting in comparison. DC’s comic book arm found a high level of success in its own optimistic, fun shift with the DC Universe Rebirth relaunch last summer. Perhaps people just prefer to see Superman smile every now and again.





Related: Dwayne Johnson Will Say ‘Shazam’ After All