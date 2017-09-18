Dwayne Johnson drops 30 second teaser for new Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle trailer

Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan and Jack Black in ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ (credit: Sony)

Would you refuse to get on Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s back if he told you to do so?

This is but one of the many tantalising questions posed by a new sneak peek at the second trailer for ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,’ the belated sequel to the 1995 comedy adventure with Robin Williams.

Ahead of the arrival of the full trailer this coming Wednesday, Johnson shared a 30 second preview on Twitter:

A teaser before our worldwide trailer debut this WEDNESDAY. The game continues, but this time it plays YOU. Now get on my back..#JUMANJI pic.twitter.com/kiBdltA5Qi — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 18, 2017

As we’ve already learned from the first full trailer for ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ (from ‘Bad Teacher’ director Jake Kasdan), this is another tale of youngsters magically thrown into an otherworldly safari by a mysterious game.

However, where the 1995 original (based on Chris Van Allsburg’s book) centred on a board game which brought the world of Jumanji to life around its players, this time around it’s a video game which sucks the players into the world within the game – and its four teenage players into the bodies of Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black.

Credit: Sony More

This 30 second preview doesn’t appear to show us much we haven’t already seen, but either way we know there’s a whole lot of slapstickish jungle-bound action waiting for us.

Watch the first trailer below, and look out for the second trailer in full on Wednesday.

‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ opens in UK cinemas on 20 December.

Read More:

New Fast feud between The Rock and Tyrese

Kevin Hart apologises over extortion attempt

Tributes paid to Harry Dean Stanton, dead at 91



