Dwayne Johnson drops 30 second teaser for new Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle trailer

Would you refuse to get on Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s back if he told you to do so?
This is but one of the many tantalising questions posed by a new sneak peek at the second trailer for ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,’ the belated sequel to the 1995 comedy adventure with Robin Williams.
Ahead of the arrival of the full trailer this coming Wednesday, Johnson shared a 30 second preview on Twitter:
A teaser before our worldwide trailer debut this WEDNESDAY. The game continues, but this time it plays YOU. Now get on my back..#JUMANJI pic.twitter.com/kiBdltA5Qi
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 18, 2017
As we’ve already learned from the first full trailer for ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ (from ‘Bad Teacher’ director Jake Kasdan), this is another tale of youngsters magically thrown into an otherworldly safari by a mysterious game.
However, where the 1995 original (based on Chris Van Allsburg’s book) centred on a board game which brought the world of Jumanji to life around its players, this time around it’s a video game which sucks the players into the world within the game – and its four teenage players into the bodies of Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black.
This 30 second preview doesn’t appear to show us much we haven’t already seen, but either way we know there’s a whole lot of slapstickish jungle-bound action waiting for us.
Watch the first trailer below, and look out for the second trailer in full on Wednesday.
‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ opens in UK cinemas on 20 December.
