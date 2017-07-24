Dwayne Johnson, Apple Collaborate on ‘Craziest, Dopest, Most Over the Top’ Movie ‘Ever Made’

Dwayne Johnson has a new leading lady in his future. She’s brilliant, mysterious and has what some think is a sexy phone voice. Her name is Siri. Yes… that Siri.

The Rock has been one of the biggest guys in Hollywood this summer (we’re talking about “Ballers,” “Baywatch” and the upcoming “Jumanji”), and now he’s added another project to his growing To Do List: a collaboration with Apple Inc., where he will co-star with the “intelligent personal assistant” Siri in a movie called “Dominate Your Day.”

Johnson took to Instagram to make the announcement, where he also shared a poster for the upcoming collaboration.

“I partnered with Apple to make the biggest, coolest, sexiest, craziest, dopest, most over the top, funnest (is that even a word?) movie ever made,” Johnson wrote. “And I have the greatest co-star of all time, Siri. I make movies for the world to enjoy and we also made this one to motivate you to get out there and get the job done. I want you to watch it, have fun with it and then go live it.”

The movie is dropping Monday, July 24 at www.YouTube.com/Apple.





