It DVD release will have a director's cut with 15 extra terrifying clown minutes

There’s no rest for the wicked, it seems, with news that director Andy Muschietti will be heading back to the editing suite to make a director’s cut of ‘It’.

Speaking to our compadres at Yahoo Movies in the US, Andy and his sister Barbara Muschietti – also the film’s producer – revealed the news, while discussing one scene that had to be cut from the film.

“There’s a great scene, it’s a bit of a payoff of the Stanley Uris plot which is the bar mitzvah, where he delivers a speech against all expectations,” he said.

“It’s basically blaming all the adults of Derry [for the town’s history of deadly ‘accidents’ and child disappearances], and it has a great resolution. Maybe it will be in the director’s cut!”

“Right, we are going to do a director’s cut. We were told this morning,” added Barbara Muschietti.

Andy then added that the new cut will feature around 15 more minutes of footage that didn’t make it into the theatrical cut, which could also include a ‘very funny’ extended version of the quarry scene, during which the movie’s protagonists, outcast teen group the Losers Club, dare each other to leap into a quarry.

“After the spitting contest it escalates into something that is completely weird and irrelevant to the scene but is so funny. Jack Grazer, who plays Eddie, does something that is completely bonkers,” added Andy.

Though there’s no solid release date just yet, the DVD and Blu-ray release is likely to arrive just in time to terrorise Christmas.

