Dunkirk stars praise Harry Styles’ acting talent

Stars of Second World War epic Dunkirk have praised Harry Styles’ acting debut, calling him “delightful”.

Sir Mark Rylance told the Press Association Styles “almost definitely” had a future in acting.

The Oscar-winning actor said: “I like the way he’s entered film in an ensemble piece not as a lead player as Elvis did or Eminem did but he’s come in as an ensemble player.

Sir Mark Rylance praised Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)

“And he’s come in at a very deep end.

“He has to be in the water a lot he has to do a lot of difficult things as the young actors have to do.”

Sir Kenneth Branagh said Styles brought a 'freshness' (Ian West/PA)

Sir Kenneth Branagh said Styles’ inexperience brought a “freshness” to the film while James D’Arcy described the musician as a “delightful guy”.

He added: “We met each other hanging around the set … he seemingly is really taking it in his stride – this extreme level of fame that he has encountered.”