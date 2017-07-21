That Dunkirk smiling extra didn't make it into the movie

The infamous Dunkirk extra who had one job - literally just ducking - and screwed it up did it not make it into the final cut.

He was a distracting presence in the first trailer for the film, appearing to look happy or even mischievous as German planes swooped over head to bomb him and his fellow Allied troops.

Parts of his take were used in the movie, now in cinemas, but there is a cutaway that covers the portion where his smile is visible.

Dunkirk extra looking positively delighted about prospect of being bombed by Nazis pic.twitter.com/qx9Jm4CSbj — Christopher Hooton (@ChristophHooton) August 8, 2016

The rest of the cast of extras do a stellar job, thousands of them having been assembled to allow for as little reliance on CGI as possible.

Dunkirk is a technical masterpiece and its crew is sure to be decorated come awards season.

12: Dunkirk. Assessing the hype and chatting to Cillian Murphy & Mark Rylance. Listen: https://t.co/NoKYFdZzVn + https://t.co/DRFzAEjlJh pic.twitter.com/Se5AbLw5Tt — Kernels podcast (@kernels) July 20, 2017

In the podcast above, we review Dunkirk and chat with its stars Cillian Murphy and Mark Rylance.