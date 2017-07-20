Dunkirk: Reviewing the film, assessing the hype and interviewing Cillian Murphy and Mark Rylance in Kernels podcast episode 12

How do films make you feel? The Independent gets personal about cinema and TV with actors, directors, cinematographers and other people from the continually evolving world of "content" in a new fortnightly podcast hosted by Culture Editor Christopher Hooton.

A Christopher Nolan film is always a big event and his latest, Dunkirk, looks destined to pick up a gaggle of Oscars. In this episode, Chris reviews it, wonders if some of the highest praise in the press might have been a little hyperbolic and considers how it fits within the auteur's filmography. Later, Chris and Jacob catch up with stars of the movie, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance and Barry Keoghan.

