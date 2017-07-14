Dunkirk premiere gallery: Tom Hardy and Harry Styles hit the red carpet

The stars of Christopher Nolan’s World War II thriller ‘Dunkirk’ were out in force last night at the film’s glitzy world premiere, which also boasted a Spitfire on the red carpet.

Tom Hardy, Harry Styles, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, and the acclaimed director himself were joined by Prince Harry in London’s Leicester Square to promote the film which arrives in UK cinemas on 21 July.

The Prince was joined by war veterans in support of Contact, a group of charities working with the NHS and the MOD, who want to make it simpler for the military community to find support with their mental wellbeing.

