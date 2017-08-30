‘Downsizing’ Trailer: Matt Damon Shrinks Down For Alexander Payne’s Social Satire — Watch

For his latest social satire, filmmaker Alexander Payne is thinking small — really small. In his “Downsizing,” the world has been revolutionized by the introduction of technology that allows people to shrink down a fraction of their size. The result is a far cheaper cost of living — who couldn’t afford a much bigger house if it was actually doll-sized? think of the savings on food! — and a much happier and healthier world. Or perhaps not?

In the new film, Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig star as a couple who decide to take the plunge and shrink themselves down so that they can live out their best lives in so-called Leisureland Estates, where everything is both super-tiny and totally pristine. Initially, it seems like the perfect way to solve their money problems and fears for the future, but even Leisureland has its own secrets, and all might not be as picture perfect as presented via glossy brochures and a particularly persuasive sales pitch from no less than Neil Patrick Harris and Laura Dern.

Of course, this is a Payne feature, so it will come complete with some serious bite and more than a few big laughs. Playing his straight man best, Damon’s wide-eyed Paul makes his way through a brand new world with all the best of intentions — though that might not be the best course of action. Still, tiny things!

“Downsizing” also stars Christoph Waltz, Niecy Nash, Jason Sudeikis, Udo Keir and Hong Chau. The film opened the Venice Film Festival, and will follow that starry berth with a Canadian premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. It will hit theaters on December 22.

Check out the first trailer for “Downsizing” below.

