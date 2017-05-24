Doug Liman Parts Ways With Justice League Dark Movie

By Justin Kroll

Fans of the Dark Universe, a.k.a. Justice League Dark, comics are going to have to wait a bit longer for the film adaptation, as it just lost its director.

Sources tell Variety that director Doug Liman has left the project. Insiders say the reason is schedule-related, as Liman is also attached to direct Lionsgate’s Chaos Walking, which recently received a greenlight. Sources say the studio has already started meeting with other directors and should have a replacement for Liman lined up shortly.

Warner Bros., the studio behind the adaptation, had no comment.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, Dark Universe revolves around a dark Justice League team that consists of John Constantine, Swamp Thing, Deadman, Zatanna, and Etrigan the Demon. The film will play a major role in the new D.C. Cinematic Universe.

Scott Rudin is producing. Michael Gilio is writing the script.

Constantine was played by Keanu Reeves in a 2005 movie, as well as by Matt Ryan in NBC series Constantine. Swamp Thing has also had his own movie, with Dick Durock playing the creature in Wes Craven’s 1982 film.

Del Toro was originally attached to direct, but the project was shelved as the helmer was sidetracked by other projects. Rudin came on board as producer in 2015, giving new life to the property.

Liman’s pic The Wall recently bowed in theaters to strong reviews. His next movie, American Made, bows this fall and reunites him with Tom Cruise.



