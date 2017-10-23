Don’t hold your breath for Tron 3

It seems that ‘Tron 3’ is still in the works.

But it may be stuck in development hell.

During an interview with ComingSoon, director Joseph Kosenski – who brought ‘Tron: Legacy’ to the big screen – gave a disappointing update about ‘Tron 3’.

“Jared and I had actually been talking about Tron since Tron: Legacy back in 2009,” he said. “We almost put him in that movie, actually in [the End of Line club scene]! So Jared’s a huge fan and we actually batted around ideas and I was talking to him about that role in Ascension, but we only got to the script stage on that. We never really moved beyond that and that’s sort of where it sits for now.”

Nielsen Will Now Measure Netflix Audiences

Netflix Reveals Its Most Binged Shows

Netflix Releasing 80 Original Films In 2018

Not exactly sounding good, is it?

And this doesn’t really jive with what Jared Leto said just a few weeks ago.

During an interview with Collider, the ‘Blade Runner 2049’ star claimed that ‘Tron 3’ was still very much in development.

“It’s something that we’re in discussions about and very much looking forward to bringing to reality,” he explained. “It’s very early days though.”

Now, it looks as though ‘Tron 3’ hasn’t actually moved beyond the scripting stage… and it’s unclear quite how far into development the anticipated sequel might be. But it sounds like it’s not very far along at all.

Does this mean ‘Tron 3’ will never see the light of day?

Not exactly. Although Disney seems to be concentrating on ready-made franchises these days – in the form of its live-action remakes, Marvel and ‘Star Wars’ movies – it’s exactly the kind of project that could see passionate actors and filmmakers coming together to get this done.

But it’s likely going to take a lot longer than we thought.

Riz Ahmed In Talks For Netflix’s Hamlet

David Fincher ‘Not Tolerant Of Mistakes’

Samuel L. Jackson Joins Shaft Netflix Reboot