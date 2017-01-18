Donald Trump’s Proposed 2020 Slogan Was Used By ‘The Purge: Election Year’

'The Purge: Election Year' (Photo: Everett)

President-elect Donald Trump says he has already found a campaign slogan for his 2020 reelection campaign, but there’s just one problem: It was already used by The Purge: Election Year.

During a recent interview with The Washington Post, Trump announced his idea for a reelection slogan will be a variation on the one that helped get him elected last year: Instead of “Make American Great Again,” Trump said he will use “Keep America Great.”

But The Purge got there first. The horror franchise, about a government-sanctioned crime spree that happens one night per year as a way to help reduce yearly crime, featured that slogan on the poster for its latest entry, which included many allusions to Trump and his opponent Hillary Clinton.

Last year, before The Purge: Election Year came out, writer-director James DeMonaco talked to EW about how the film was influenced by the ongoing election.

“Maybe, subconsciously, I knew who was in the playing field,” he shared. “Little things drip into you when you’re writing or you’re on set — you’re grabbing from the ether or what’s out there in the press. I think there’s a lot of representation of everyone who’s in the game right now, from Donald Trump to Hillary Clinton to Bernie Sanders to John Kasich. I’d like to the audience to play with it and see who they feel is representative of the actual candidates in the real world, without me saying who’s who. I think the audience will have a lot of fun saying, ‘Oh, that reminds me of something Donald said!’”

Watch The Purge: Election Year trailer below.